Ludhiana battles stubble burning , 110 cases reported in 24 hrs

For the second consecutive day, Ludhiana saw surge in stubble burning cases, reporting 110 incidents on Thursday following the alarming count of 144 on Wednesday. Despite stern warnings from the administration, spurred by a scathing rebuke from the Supreme Court directed at the Punjab government, efforts to curb the blaze in the district have proven ineffective. The rising incidents of farm fires have taken a toll on Ludhiana’s air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) soaring as high as 336. (HT PHOTO)

In 2022, Ludhiana witnessed 2,682 stubble burning incidents during the Kharif season from September 15 to November 30. By November 16, the district has already recorded 1,634 such incidents. Initially, the toll was lower compared to the previous year; however, the trend, particularly after Diwali, suggests that the caseload may surpass the alarming numbers of 2022.

The rising incidents of farm fires have taken a toll on Ludhiana’s air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) soaring as high as 336 on Thursday, pushing the city’s air into the ‘very poor’ category, posing risks of respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure.

Reminding the Punjab government of its responsibility, the apex court directed the state to ensure an immediate halt to crop burning, making the local SHO accountable under the overall supervision of the chief secretary for the time being. Despite a brief drop in cases after the Supreme Court’s rebuke, the numbers spiked again post-Diwali.

Despite multiple attempts to seek comments, the district commissioner, Surabhi Maik, remained unavailable.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!