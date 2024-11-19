Ludhiana: Begin work for development of villages, minister tells panches

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday urged the newly elected panches to work hand in hand with the Punjab government to ensure comprehensive development of villages, while also fostering communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and others at an event in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

After administering the oath of office to 6,391 newly elected panches at Hi-Tech Cycle Valley in Dhanansu village, the minister emphasised that the people have entrusted them with the important responsibility of promoting the prosperity and progress of their villages. “It is now your duty to fulfil society’s aspirations,” he said while pledging his support and cooperation for the development of the villages. He also urged the panches to ensure they start working from today itself and start sending proposals regarding development works to the government.

Mundian emphasised that the state government was dedicated to placing the state on a path of high growth for which significant efforts are already underway to ensure that Punjab becomes a leading state in every area. He mentioned that the strenuous efforts of the state government will only fructify if the newly elected panches along with their sarpanches contribute generously in it.

Mundian also stated that the state government has fulfilled most of the promises made to the people. He added that the education and health sectors have witnessed unprecedented development, with several reforms implemented since the government’s formation. He revealed that state-of-the-art infrastructure is being established in government schools and hospitals, ensuring the delivery of quality services. The budgets for both the education and health departments have also been increased to better serve the public.

He also highlighted the promotion of sports through the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ programme. Over 48,000 youth have secured government jobs since the AAP formed its government, he said.

MLA Raikot Hakam Singh Thekedar also urged the panches to work dedicatedly for the holistic development of villages.

Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohie, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Harjinder Singh Bedi among others were present at the event.