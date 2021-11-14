Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates Old GT Road reconstruction work
Ludhiana: Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates Old GT Road reconstruction work

With the Old GT Road crying for attention, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurated the work of reconstructing 7.5 km-long stretch of the road in Ludhiana
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurate the work of reconstructing 7.5 km-long stretch of the Old GT Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurate the work of reconstructing 7.5 km-long stretch of the Old GT Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the Old GT Road crying for attention for a long time, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurated the work of reconstructing 7.5 km-long stretch of the road from Sherpur Chowk to the Jalandhar bypass on Saturday. The department will also be developing green belts alongside the road at a combined cost of 11.64 crore.

Under the first phase of the project, the road portion from Sherpur Chowk to the Jagraon bridge will be constructed at a cost of 3.16 crore. Ashu stated that municipal corporation (MC) officials have been directed to complete the project at the earliest for providing relief to commuters.

Stating that the road being formally known as the Old GT Road has played a vital role in the development of the Ludhiana city and the project also includes the development of green belts, relaying of mastic, construction of footpaths, etc.

Sunday, November 14, 2021
