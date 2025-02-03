Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Bid to abduct woman, 1 held, 12 at large

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:38 PM IST

The Ladhowal police later arrested one of the accused while the rest are on the run; the arrested person has been identified as Sukhchain Singh of Bholewal Jadid village

A Nakodar resident, along with his aides, tried to abduct a married woman after barging into her home in Bholewal Jadid village of Ladhowal late Sunday evening. The accused also allegedly vandalised the main gate of the house and electricity meter. After the locals gathered, the accused escaped from the spot.

The complainant, 24, of Bholewal Jadid said Gurmeet Singh was her acquaintance. Later, he started harassing her and forced her to stay with him. When she refused and snapped ties with him, he started threatening her, she alleged. (Getty image)
The complainant, 24, of Bholewal Jadid said Gurmeet Singh was her acquaintance. Later, he started harassing her and forced her to stay with him. When she refused and snapped ties with him, he started threatening her, she alleged. (Getty image)

The Ladhowal police later arrested one of the accused while the rest are on the run. The arrested person has been identified as Sukhchain Singh of Bholewal Jadid village. The others who are at large include Gurmeet Singh of Dharm Singh Diyan Chhanna village in Nakodar, Rindi of Raipur Rayian in Nakodar, Ajay of Mehatpur and Dilpreet Singh of Rajapur village of Ladhowal in Ludhiana. Eight of the accused are yet to be identified.

The complainant, 24, of Bholewal Jadid said Gurmeet Singh was her acquaintance. Later, he started harassing her and forced her to stay with him. When she refused and snapped ties with him, he started threatening her, she alleged.

The woman added that the accused along with his aides barged into her house by scaling the compound wall and attempted an abduction bid on her late Sunday evening. She resisted and raised the alarm following which the accused vandalised the main gate of the house and electricity meter. After the locals gathered there, the accused managed to escape, the complainant mentioned.

ASI Dalbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 333, 115(2), 324(4), 191(3), 190 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. One of the accused has been arrested and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, the police added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On