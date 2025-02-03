Ludhiana: Bid to abduct woman, 1 held, 12 at large

A Nakodar resident, along with his aides, tried to abduct a married woman after barging into her home in Bholewal Jadid village of Ladhowal late Sunday evening. The accused also allegedly vandalised the main gate of the house and electricity meter. After the locals gathered, the accused escaped from the spot. The complainant, 24, of Bholewal Jadid said Gurmeet Singh was her acquaintance. Later, he started harassing her and forced her to stay with him. When she refused and snapped ties with him, he started threatening her, she alleged. (Getty image)

The Ladhowal police later arrested one of the accused while the rest are on the run. The arrested person has been identified as Sukhchain Singh of Bholewal Jadid village. The others who are at large include Gurmeet Singh of Dharm Singh Diyan Chhanna village in Nakodar, Rindi of Raipur Rayian in Nakodar, Ajay of Mehatpur and Dilpreet Singh of Rajapur village of Ladhowal in Ludhiana. Eight of the accused are yet to be identified.

The complainant, 24, of Bholewal Jadid said Gurmeet Singh was her acquaintance. Later, he started harassing her and forced her to stay with him. When she refused and snapped ties with him, he started threatening her, she alleged.

The woman added that the accused along with his aides barged into her house by scaling the compound wall and attempted an abduction bid on her late Sunday evening. She resisted and raised the alarm following which the accused vandalised the main gate of the house and electricity meter. After the locals gathered there, the accused managed to escape, the complainant mentioned.

ASI Dalbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 333, 115(2), 324(4), 191(3), 190 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. One of the accused has been arrested and a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, the police added.