Ludhiana: Bidding for airline operations in Halwara to begin soon, says Bittu

The bidding process for operating passenger airlines from the Halwara international airport will commence soon, announced Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries. During a high-level review meeting with stakeholders, Singh emphasised that commercial flights from Halwara are expected to commence within six months, with the ministry of civil aviation set to initiate the process shortly. He also assured his personal intervention with the Union minister of civil aviation to expedite the matter. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries along with other at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Following his inspection of the airport, along with senior officials from the Air Force, airport authorities and the Punjab government, Singh confirmed that the terminal building construction would be completed by February 2025. All stakeholders have committed to adhering to this timeline. Key infrastructure works, including those on the boundary wall, taxiways and runway, are progressing well. The Taxiway A overlaying is 95% complete, Taxiway D overlaying is 60% complete, new link taxiway inside the IAF premises is 80% complete and runway overlaying (handled by the IAF) is nearing completion, officials informed.

Bittu said security equipment installation and final security vetting are scheduled for January 2025. Concurrently, the process to identify the airline operator will be initiated. Once finalised, the construction of the main terminal building, with an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, will commence. Until then, the airport will operate from the interim terminal.

To ensure seamless connectivity, Bittu announced plans to approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a direct access road from the national highway to the airport. The existing road is inadequate for increased vehicular traffic once passenger operations begin.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Halwara airport, he noted its central location in Punjab. The airport will serve not only Ludhiana but also the entire Malwa and Doaba regions, fostering business and passenger connectivity nationwide and, eventually, internationally.

Additionally, a large cargo terminal will be developed, providing a significant boost to Punjab’s businesses, traders and industries.

The minister was accompanied by Punjab government’s civil aviation secretary Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Airports Authority of India’s general manager SK Gupta, Ludhiana International Airport Limited CEO Pankaj Kumar, S Sinha from the Halwara unit of the Air Force and officials from PWD and other departments.