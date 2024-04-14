 Ludhiana: Bittu alleges traces of Delhi liquor scam in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Bittu alleges traces of Delhi liquor scam in Punjab

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate of Ludhiana Constituency, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Sunday said the alleged liquor scam in Delhi has traces in Punjab as well.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name also figures in a supplementary chargesheet, Bittu alleged. (Manish/HT)
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name also figures in a supplementary chargesheet, Bittu alleged. (Manish/HT)

Bittu in a presser, said the Delhi excise policy in which the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders were arrested, also has footprints in Punjab. He even asked Kejriwal to resign from his post. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name also figures in a supplementary chargesheet, Bittu alleged.

“Kejriwal who strongly objected to the VIP culture, is living in a lavish bungalow worth 43 crores. The amenities like chartered planes, costly revitalising sessions, and abroad trips are being relished by the person who claimed himself to be the muffler man,” said Bittu.

“The law and order in Punjab is worse, kidnapping, extortion, daylight murders, robberies and snatching are now normal features. The Nangal shoot out is a glaring example while the chief minister Bhagwant Mann is roaming in Assam. The traders, shopkeepers and small businessmen are being looted on some or the other pretext while the Punjab Police is a mute spectator,” said Ravneet Bittu.

