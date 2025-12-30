Ludhiana: Bittu slams state govt over stalled projects

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led state government for delays in key development projects during a visit to the under-construction School of Eminence at Sufian Chowk. The minister alleged that the prolonged delay reflected the state’s apathy towards education and public infrastructure. Ravneet Singh Bittu addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media, the minister said the project, approved during the previous Congress regime with a budget of several crore rupees, was aimed at providing world-class educational facilities. “Despite repeated reminders to the state education minister and senior officials, the project remains incomplete. This delay is not just an administrative failure—it is playing with the future of our children,” he said.

Defending recent changes in the MNREGA scheme and responding to criticism from Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bittu said the reforms aimed to reduce harassment of beneficiaries. “The intent is to ensure people get their dues without running from pillar to post,” he added.

Targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the minister alleged that earlier development works were being deliberately stalled.

He further claimed that Congress and AAP were operating in a “shadow alliance” under the INDIA bloc, avoiding accountability for each other’s failures. “Their political convenience has come at the cost of public interest,” he said.

Raising concerns over the municipal corporation, Bittu alleged that several employees were deployed at the private offices of MLAs and councillors instead of performing civic duties. He said he would soon make public a list of such employees to expose what he called “gross misuse of government manpower.”

On the expansion of MC limits, he alleged the move was driven by vested interests to inflate land prices and legalise unauthorised colonies, rather than ensure genuine development for residents.

Bittu also referred to environmental and sports issues. He criticised delays in the Buddha Nullah cleaning project, saying even environmentalist and MP Balbir Singh Seechewal faced administrative roadblocks. He warned against handing local stadiums to corporate houses, arguing that commercialising sports infrastructure could harm aspiring athletes.

On railway infrastructure, the minister said the Punjab government had cleared certain pending projects, with remaining formalities expected to be completed soon to fast-track execution.