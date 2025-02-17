Ludhiana: BJP to highlight ‘necessity’ of ‘one nation, one election’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it would launch a large-scale awareness campaign across the state to promote the idea of ‘one nation, one election.’ The campaign will include public forums, street plays, debates and discussions to educate people about the benefits of simultaneous elections, BJP spokesperson and state convener for ‘one nation, one election’ SS Channi said during a press conference at the party’s district office. BJP leaders Parmpal Kaur, PKS Bhardwaj and Dr Satish Kumar were present at the press conference that was addressed by BJP spokesperson and state convener for ‘one nation, one election’ SS Channi. (HT file)

He said the party would engage influential personalities and non-political organisations in this initiative to ensure maximum outreach. Channi further informed that a high-level meeting was recently held at the Centre, attended by over 45 leaders, former judges, lawyers, bureaucrats and social activists from across the country. The party is committed to spreading awareness through seminars, street meetings and workshops involving both political and non-political groups.

He emphasised that people need to understand the advantages of having a single election for the entire country. “Once the public starts demanding it, the pressure will increase on political parties that are currently opposing it. This will help the central government in passing the bill and will also save the huge expenses incurred on frequent elections,” Channi added.

