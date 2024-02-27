Ludhiana : Blind murder; victim’s drug addict friend, his aide arrested

Four days after a mutilated and charred body was recovered, the Salem Tabri police solved the blind murder case with the arrest of two accused on Tuesday. A pack of street dogs also feasted on the body for four days before the locals noticed it and informed the police. (HT)

According to the police, the accused injected a drug in his veins and left the body in a vacant plot in Peeru Banda. The body got charred beyond recognition in a garbage dump fire. A pack of street dogs also feasted on the body for four days before the locals noticed it and informed the police.

The victim was identified as Kamaljit Singh, 27, of Seeda village, who was a farmer. He was not a drug addict, but the accused used to force him to consume drugs for getting money from him. The accused have been identified as Arjun Singh of the same village and Tarun of Salem Tabri. Arjun was a friend of victim Kamaljit Singh.

Salem Tabri police station SHO inspector Harjit Singh said soon after recovering the body, the police made an announcement in the area for the identification of the body. Meanwhile, Jagdeep Singh of Seeda village approached the police stating that his brother Kamaljit Singh has been missing since February 19. He also stated that his brother was last seen with Arjun Singh.

The SHO added that the police rounded up Arjun and his friend Atul, who confessed their crime.

“The accused, who are drug addicts, stated that they wanted Kamaljit Singh to do drugs, as they were eyeing his money. On February 19, they called Kamaljit to meet them and took him to a plot in Peeru Banda. They insisted Kamaljit to take drugs once and took drugs. After sometime, when they gathered consciousness, they found Kamaljit Singh was already dead,” said the SHO.

“Meanwhile, the body caught flames from the smoldering garbage. A pack of dogs ate half of the body before the locals noticed it,” he added.

A case under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused following the complaint of Jagdeep Singh. More information is expected from the accused during questioning.

The mutilated body was recovered on February 23 from the plot.