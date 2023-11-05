Ludhiana: Book lovers’ delight: Civic body starts looking for new library sites

Acting on the directives of the Punjab government, to open new libraries in the state, the municipal corporation (MC) of Ludhiana is set to oversee the establishment of libraries within its jurisdiction. The new additions will bolster the count of libraries and reading spaces in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT image for representation purpose)

The state government has allocated ₹64 lakh to each selected constituency and it is expected that up to six libraries will be established in a single constituency. This directive comes directly from the chief minister’s office to all deputy commissioners. The block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) will be responsible for the rest of the constituencies, said MC officials.

Civic body organised a meeting of its officials and concerned authorities to plan the construction of these libraries within the city.

As per the official list available, libraries are set to be established in different constituencies of Ludhiana district including Gill, Jagraon, Khanna, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana West, Payal, Raikot, Sahnewal and Samrala. As per information, libraries are going to be built in other districts too.

MC officials have received documents of a model library, constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh in Sangrur, as a reference. The state government has instructed the authorities to adopt the library construction plans to the available space and specific requirements for each constituency.

In line with these directives, the MC officials have started identifying suitable locations for the libraries in urban constituencies, with three planned for the west constituencies, three for the north, and two for Atam Nagar and rest are underway for identification, an official said.

While many of the identified sites may require minor modifications for library use, others will necessitate full-scale construction.

In Sangrur’s model library, around ₹10 lakh was spent on essentials like books, furniture, air conditioning, inverters, CCTV systems, solar plants, water dispensers, curtain blinds, branding, and ACP sheets. The upcoming libraries might follow a similar model, offering a broad range of amenities and a thoughtfully curated selection of books tailored to the needs and demands of local residents.

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, mentioned, “The library’s book collection will be organised according to the area’s requirements to ensure that individuals of all ages can visit and enjoy their time in the library.”

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi elaborated, “We have initiated the estimation process for the libraries, with each constituency receiving a budget of ₹64 lakh. Site identification is currently underway, and we will soon reveal the precise number of libraries to be established across the different constituencies.”

