Ludhiana: Book pvt hospital owner for issuing fake health certificate, says Civil surgeon

: The district health authorities here have asked the commissioner of police to book the owner of a private hospital for allegedly issuing a fake medical certificate in the name of another doctor, who wasn’t employed at his facility. The hospital owner, who is just a matriculate, was caught on camera issuing the certificate in lieu of money during a sting operation last year. (HT File Photo)

The hospital owner, who is just a matriculate, was caught on camera issuing the certificate in lieu of money during a sting operation last year. The private hospital is in the model town area of the city.

According to a letter written by the civil surgeon to the police chief, Gurjeet Singh, who conducted the sting operation, had on August 20, 2023 approached the hospital, where the owner posed as a doctor and issued a certificate in the name of another doctor.

Singh had asked the owner that he was to appear in a court in Bihar, and wanted a fake health certificate saying that he was not fit to travel.

“I had found out through some people that this hospital was making fake certificates. So I went in and asked them that I was due to appear in a court in Bihar and I didn’t want to. They asked me for ₹10,000 and made the certificate,” he said.

He recorded the conversation on camera, in which the owner asked for the money and took the amount through an online method.

Singh then approached the civil surgeon’s office and submitted the video with the complaint.

The civil surgeon had formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The panel found that the doctor, in whose name the certificate was issued, didn’t work at the hospital and it was the hospital owner who had impersonated as the doctor.

When the inquiry team approached the doctor, whose name was used to make the certificate, he said that he “hadn’t heard of the hospital let alone being associated with it.”

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said that the said person was running the hospital without a licence and would rope in doctors on an ad hoc basis.

He said that the doctor whose name was used was a surgeon working at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

“I have asked the police commissioner to register a case against the owner of the hospital under the Indian Medical Council Act and the Indian Penal Code,” he added.