Ludhiana: Bride’s family calls off wedding after groom demands dowry

The groom allegedly refused to take part in the wedding ceremonies till his demands, including that of a car, were fulfilled; bride’s family to take the matter to the police.
Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh, station house officer of Division number 3 police station in Ludhiana, said the family of the bride had sought FIR against the groom, but later withdrawn the complaint. No FIR has been lodged so far in the matter. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A wedding function was called off after the groom allegedly demanded 2 lakh cash and a new car as dowry from the bride’s family. He allegedly refused to take part in the ceremonies till his demands were fulfilled, prompting the bride’s family to take the matter to the police.

The bride’s family members sat on protest outside Division Number 3 of the police station, seeking an FIR against the accused.

Sundar Das of Khud Mohalla, father of the bride, said when the groom started acting out and demanding dowry, they decided to call off the wedding and lodge a police complaint.

He alleged that the police are dilly-dallying the matter.

Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh, Division number 3 station house officer, said the family of the bride had sought FIR against the groom, but later withdrawn the complaint. No FIR has been lodged so far in the matter.

