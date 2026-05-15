Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with mini truck, JCB parts from steel factory

A gang of masked burglars targeted a steel factory in the Jaspal Bangar area and decamped with a mini truck loaded with JCB machine parts and other valuables from the premises. The theft took place at Beri Steel Factory owned by industrialist Nikhil Beri of Lodhi Enclave on Barewal Road. (HT File)

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the factory, giving police crucial leads in the case.

The theft took place at Beri Steel Factory owned by industrialist Nikhil Beri of Lodhi Enclave on Barewal Road.

According to the complainant, he had shut the factory and returned home on Tuesday night. However, when he reached the factory the next morning, he was shocked to find the main gate open.

On entering the premises, he discovered that a mini truck parked inside the factory had been stolen. Further inspection revealed that thieves had also taken away 70 sacks containing JCB machine parts, four electric motors, a television screen and a 1.5-tonne window air-conditioner.

Police said CCTV footage showed two masked men scaling the factory wall around midnight before entering the premises.

The footage reportedly revealed that the accused initially attempted to steal a tractor-trailer parked inside the factory. However, they later shifted focus to the mini truck and allegedly loaded it with sacks of JCB machine parts before fleeing from the spot.

Investigators suspect the accused were familiar with the factory layout and had planned the theft in advance.

Sahnewal police have registered a case under sections 331 (4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 305 (theft in specific locations) of the BNS against two unidentified accused on the complaint of Nikhil.

Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh said police are examining CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence to identify the culprits.

“We are verifying all leads and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.