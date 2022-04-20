Ludhiana | Burglars make off with 25 lakh from garment showroom

Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. When he went inside, he noticed the cash box lying open and the cash missing.

The owner stated that the burglars did not take any other valuables, however, took away the Wifi Modem, confusing it for a closed-circuit television (CCTV) digital video recorder (DVR).

Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place. He said that his showroom had been gutted in a fire mishap back in 2015 and ever since the incident, he made it a practice to turn off the power supply before closing for the day. Because of this, the CCTVs also remain non-functional when the showroom is closed.

Police did not find any sign of forced entry, however, CCTVs installed at nearby stores captured six suspects fleeing the showroom.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Harsimrat Singh said there is a door to the terrace of the showroom. As some racks are kept close to the door, it is difficult to open it from outside, but can be opened from inside.

The ACP added that it is suspected that the burglars may have been hiding inside the store. After stealing the cash, they escaped from the terrace.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Division number 4 police station.