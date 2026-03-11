Ludhiana bus stand becomes Punjab’s first terminal to aid persons with disabilities

The city bus stand has emerged as Punjab’s first terminal fully accessible to persons with disabilities, following a month-long upgrade that added tactile flooring, Braille signage, ramps, and accessible washrooms. A visually impaired passengers reading a braille signboard at the ISBT in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The project was executed under deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain in collaboration with Act Humane NGO to ensure independent travel for visually impaired and mobility-challenged commuters.

Tactile flooring guides visually impaired commuters across the terminal, while Braille signages on pillars and key locations allow them to identify bus counters, routes, and exits without assistance. Mobility-challenged passengers now have access to ramps, handrails, and upgraded washrooms, making the facility more inclusive and accessible.

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, said, the initiative would bring significant relief to differently-abled passengers who often face difficulties while travelling through crowded public transport facilities.

“The upgrades ensure that persons with disabilities can travel with dignity and independence. These improvements mark a significant step toward inclusive public transport infrastructure,” Batish added.

Harleen Kaur, founder of Act Humane, added that the project draws inspiration from international accessibility standards and implements provisions already recognised under Indian law.

Several district officials, including chief governance officer Ambar Bandopadhyay and district transformation intern Navpreet Sidhu, played key roles in planning and executing the upgrades.

Officials said the project positions Ludhiana bus stand as the first fully disability-friendly terminal in Punjab. Encouraged by the success, the district administration is considering extending similar accessibility improvements to other public facilities.