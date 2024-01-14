Ludhiana businessman, wife robbed of 5L at gunpoint

Three scooter-borne men robbed a city-based kite trader and his wife of their scooter containing ₹5 lakh at gunpoint near Kailash Nagar late on Friday night. A Ludhiana businessman and his wife were robbed of ₹ 5 lakh at gunpoint. (HT File)

On being informed, Division number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police suspected that the accused had begun following the victim right from outside his shop.

The victim, Naval Kishore, told police that he owns a kite shop near the Daresi area. The business boomed during the festive season and he had earned ₹5 lakh after selling kites and thread over the past few days. On Friday, he kept the money in the scooter’s boot. In the evening, he was returning home with his wife, who was at the shop to help him.

Upon reaching the Kailash Chowk, the scooter-borne men hit their two wheeler and they fell to the road. The accused flashed a gun and threatened them. One of the accused drove away with their scooter containing the cash, while the other two followed him on their scooter. He failed to note the registration number of the accused’s scooter.

After the miscreants left the spot, Naval informed his son Naveen and alerted the police.

Division number 8 police station house officer sub-inspector Vijay Kumar said a complaint has been received and they are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot to trace the accused.

Naveen Kumar, the victim’s son, said he had asked his parents to head home early that evening and asked them to take the money too.