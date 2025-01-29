Ludhiana: Cabinet minister Sond to inaugurate Kila Raipur Games, says DC Jorwal

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal reviewed the final preparations for the much-awaited Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2025 on Wednesday. The event, known for its thrilling rural sports, will be held from January 31 to February 2. DC Jitendra Jorwal with other officials reviews preparations for Kila Raipur Rural Olympics in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond will inaugurate the games aimed at promoting rural sports and local talent on Friday at 1 pm. The first day will kick off with a boys’ hockey match, followed by girls’ hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho and the 1500m race for both boys and girls. The highlight of the day will be the national-style girls’ kabaddi match.

Adding to the excitement, Punjabi music stars will perform each evening. Preet Harpal will entertain the audience on January 31, followed by Virasat Sandhu on February 1 and Kulwinder Billa on February 2. Jorwal emphasised that Punjab has immense sporting talent, and events like the Rural Olympics are key to identifying and nurturing future champions. He assured that the district administration is making all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for participants and spectators.

The DC urged the public to attend in large numbers and make the event a grand success, reinforcing Punjab’s legacy of sports excellence.