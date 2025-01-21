To ensure greater awareness and early detection of pneumonia in children, the local health department launched “Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully” (SAANS) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Ludhiana: Campaign launched for early detection of pneumonia in children

Under the campaign, which will continue till February 28 across the district, field workers across the district will go to door-to-door to create awareness. Civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar Mahindra said the campaign is a government initiative, which has been started to improve the health of children in Punjab. The main objective is to improve the health of children, create awareness about vaccination of children and their health care, and involve parents and the public to improve the health of children.

Continuous activities will be carried out, including health check-ups of children, involving parents and society through awareness programs so that parents of children can check the symptoms of pneumonia by listening to the breathing sounds of their children and get timely treatment.