Ludhiana: Canada-based man held for harassing NRI woman

The Dakha Police arrested a 60-year-old Canada-based man for allegedly harassing an NRI woman by sending her morphed pictures and videos to her husband. Canada-based man held for harassing NRI woman in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to police, the accused also threatened to make the pictures and videos viral on social networking sites.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused is identified as Bhupinder Singh of Kailpur village, while the victim is from Detwal village. Both the victim and accused live in proximity to each other in Brampton, Canada.

The accused was a family friend of the victim and a frequent visitor to their home. After the accused started harassing her, the family snapped all ties with him, police said.

The woman, 55, in her complaint stated that she had migrated to Brampton in 2007 with family. The accused was on good terms with the woman’s in-laws and was a frequent visitor to their house.

She added she came to Punjab on February 20 to see her relatives. Meanwhile, the accused had also come to Punjab. On March 1, the called her husband and asked him to make him talk to her. When her husband refused, the accused sent the woman’s morphed pictures and videos to the husband. The accused also threatened to make the pictures and videos viral. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO at Dakha police station, said that an FIR under sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354C (voyeurism), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of Information and Technology Act was lodged against the accused and he was arrested.