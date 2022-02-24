Ludhiana: Car collision leaves elderly man dead, 3 injured

A head-on collision between two cars on Neelon-Ropar canal road near Powat village on Wednesday evening left a 62-year-old man dead and three others injured.

The deceased was identified as Harpal Singh of Kanech village, while the injured are his son Amritpal Singh, 27, and tenant Sukhwinder Singh, 30.

According to police, condition of Amritpal is also critical, while Sukhwinder has been discharged after first-aid.

The police have booked the driver of Maruti Swift car, which had rammed into the victims’ vehicle.

The accused, Jagtar Singh of Kharar in Mohali district, has not been arrested yet.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh said Harpal, along with his son and tenant, was heading towards Ropar in a Maruti Alto car.

“Amritpal was driving the car, while Harpal was sitting next to him and Sukhwinder was in the rear seat,” he added.

“When they reached near Powat, a speeding Swift car crashed into their vehicle, leaving all three injured. The impact of the collision was so strong that both the vehicles got badly damaged,” the ASI said.

In the accident, Harpal sustained fatal head injuries, while Amritpal was grievously wounded in his chest and got his knee got fractured. Sukhwinder had a narrow escape with minor injuries, the cop added.

All the three injured were rushed to a hospital, where Harpal succumbed to his injuries while Amritpal is currently in ICU and his condition is said to be critical, the ASI said. According to the police, accused Jagtar has also suffered injury in the mishap.

The Machhiwara police said the damaged vehicles have been taken into custody and a case under sections 279, 337, 338, 304A and 427 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused on the basis of statement of Harpal’s nephew Swarnjit Singh.