Ludhiana: Car robbed at gunpoint on Sahnewal-Dehlon road

A day after the Sarabha Nagar police busted a gang of miscreants involved in carjacking, three bike-borne men robbed a deputy general manager of an acrylic unit of his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car at gunpoint near a satsang bhawan (religious congregation venue) at the Sahnewal-Dehlon road on Wednesday morning. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused. (HT File)

The miscreants opened fire twice in the air to threaten the car occupant before leaving. The miscreants left their bike on the spot while fleeing. Before the police could reach the spot, the accused returned to the spot and took away their motorcycle. The incident sent the police in a tizzy. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants and initiated investigation.

Dalip Kumar Singh of Sahnewal said he is deputy general manager in an acrylic firm. He was driving to work when three masked men signalled him to stop at 7.15 am on Wednesday. Assuming they were workers of the factory, he stopped there to find out if they needed any help.

“They flashed a gun and opened fire in the air. They threatened to kill me, snatched my car keys and drove away the vehicle leaving their bike on the spot. While fleeing, they miscreants once again opened another fire in the air,” said Singh.

He took lift from a truck driver, who dropped him near Tibba Canal bridge where he borrowed a shopkeeper’s phone and informed his co-workers. Later, he alerted the police. “When the police took me to the spot to find out the sequence of the crime, the bike left by the miscreants was not there,” he said.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Sahnewal police station said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused. An investigation is underway. The footage from nearby CCTV cameras are being examined to trace the accused.

This is the third such incident reported in the past 19 days in the city. Two recent cases of carjacking have been solved by the police.

On December 30, miscreants robbed a man and his two friends of their car at gunpoint near Rajguru Nagar T-point. On December 20, a Dugri resident lost his Hyundai Verna car to armed robbers who intercepted him with their Toyota Etios car at the busy Pakhowal Road before the Municipal Corporation polls.