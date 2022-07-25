Ludhiana | Car workshop directed to refund ₹72, 000 to city man
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a local car workshop to refund ₹72, 000 to a city man and pay ₹5,000 compensation.
Jagtar Singh of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against Chadha Supercar Private Limited., Radiant Toyota, Bhanohar, Ludhiana (opposite party 1 or OP1) and United India Insurance Company, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (OP 2).
Jagtar in his complaint stated that he purchased a Toyota Etios VHP Diesel car in 2015 and the gotten it insured from United India Insurance Company.
On December 27, 2017, the car met with an accident on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road. He left the car at the workshop of Chadha Supercar Private Limited and the job card was issued on December 28, 2017. In this regard, information was also sent to the insurance company who appointed a surveyor.
The surveyor reported that it was a case of total loss (declared when a vehicle is damaged to such an extent that the cost of repair is higher than the vehicle’s total IDV) and the complainant agreed to it. The complainant then purchased a new car in February 2018.
However, in April 2018, the insurer told him that the car could be repaired and the opposite parties asked him to pay ₹50,000 for it which was deposited on April 9, 2018, even though, the policy was a zero depreciation policy. The car was repaired and the insurer issued the balance payment amounting to ₹4.35 lakh (minus TDS) to the workshop.
However, Singh alleged that despite the payment being made, the workshop did not release the car. He further stated that the initial loss was assessed at ₹ 7 lakh, but he OPs in connivance with each other calculated it at ₹5.25 lakh.
Moreover, the bill was issued by OP1 to the insurance company, but the latter paid only ₹4.35 lakh and ₹50,000 was paid by the complainant through the cheque stated above.
The complainant further paid ₹22,000 to OP1 as per the direction issued by Ludhiana Commission and took the possession of the vehicle.
However, resisting the complaint, the counsel for Chadha Supercar Pvt.Ltd claimed that total cost of the repair was ₹5.23 lakh, including taxes, but it excluded other charges of parking and security and the complainant was supposed to pay remaining repair charges of ₹45,090.
The commission however stated that with the payment of ₹4.35 lakh, the liability of the insurance company stands discharged and it cannot be said that there has been any deficiency of service on its part.
“OP1 has not placed on record any document that the cost of the repair was ₹5.23 lakh as claimed by it in the written statement. Therefore, it cannot be said it was the cost of repair. OP1 has wrongly received the amount of ₹50,000 + ₹22,000 from the complainant. In these circumstances, it is deemed to have rendered deficient services and in our considered view, it would be just and proper if OP1 is directed to refund ₹72,000 to the complainant along with composite costs of ₹5,000”, observed the Commission.
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
