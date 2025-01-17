Ludhiana: Cave-ins, cracks on Atam Nagar-Dugri road pose threat to commuters

The Atam Nagar-Dugri Road is in a deplorable state, causing inconvenience and posing safety risks to commuters. Frequent water leakages, visible cracks and small cave-ins on a stretch from Police Sanjh Kender to Libra Bus Service Chowk have become a persistent issue, raising fear of a major mishap. Residents of the area have expressed their frustration with the ongoing neglect of the road. (Manish/HT)

A significant cave-in occurred last month opposite a store in the area, which took over two weeks to repair. However, another leakage has emerged just five metres away from the repaired section, once again disrupting the road. The recurring issues indicate deeper problems with the aging sewer and water pipelines beneath the surface.

Residents of the area have expressed their frustration with the ongoing neglect of the road. Narinder Singh Masson, a resident, highlighted the dangers posed by the road’s condition. “The situation is worsening every day. The cracks and cave-ins are clearly due to the old sewer system. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, especially with the heavy traffic, including school vans, two-wheelers, and trucks, that use this road. At night, it becomes even riskier as visibility is low,” he said.

Masson also pointed out the irresponsible behaviour of nearby hotel workers, who reportedly wash their premises daily, leading to water accumulation on the road. “This adds to the mess. Authorities must strictly warn them to stop wasting water and creating a slippery surface,” he added.

Further along the road, towards Sidhwan Canal, one side has visibly sunk, with long stretches showing cracks and depressions. Experts warn that these are telltale signs of imminent structural failure, which could lead to a massive cave-in, endangering lives and causing significant damage.

The road is a vital link, witnessing a heavy volume of vehicles daily. Despite its importance, the lack of timely maintenance and repairs has left commuters and residents in a constant state of worry.

Residents have urged the municipal corporation to address the issues urgently. They demand a comprehensive inspection of the sewer and water pipelines to prevent further damage. The need for stricter monitoring and penalties for water wastage by local establishments has also been emphasised.

Despite repeated attempts, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg was not available for comments.