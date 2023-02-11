Ludhiana central jail warder booked for supplying mobiles, tobacco to inmates

A nexus between prison staff and inmates surfaced after a jail warder found allegedly supplying mobile phones and other contrabands to the prisoners at the Ludhiana Central Jail. He has been booked in connection withthe case.

The jail staff recovered a total of 13 mobile phones and 50 sachets of tobacco in three separate incidents during special checking in the jail.

Assistant superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail Harminder Singh said they recovered four mobile phones and 25 sachets of tobacco from four inmates, including Gagan Vij, Amandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh and Rustom.

During questioning, the accused told the staff that they used to get the mobile phones and other contrabands through warder Deepak Kumar following which he made a complaint to the police, Harminder said.

Head constable Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 52 A(1) of the Prison Act has been lodged against all the accused, including Deepak.

In the second case, the jail staff recovered three mobile phones from three inmates, including Simran Singh, Parkash and Amanjot.

In the third case, six mobile phones and 25 sachets of tobacco were found abandoned in the premises.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against the accused by the Division number 7 police in the two cases.

On February 9, a Kohara village resident was held in an attempt to throw a packet containing mobile phone and other contrabands over the compound wall of the jail. The jail staff had recovered 10 sachets of tobacco products and two mobile phones from the packet.