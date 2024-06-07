Ludhiana: Chahal rejoins as police commissioner

Kuldeep Singh Chahal is back as commissioner of police as the model code of conduct has ended. The department issued orders regarding his transfer on Friday. Chahal has replaced additional director general of police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore, who had the shortest span of 15 days as Ludhiana police commissioner. Kuldeep Singh Chahal was shifted on EC orders. (HT)

Chahal was transferred following the orders of Election Commission of India on May 22 ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Chahal was not given any charge.

Earlier, RK Jaiswal had served as police commissioner of Ludhiana for 23 days, from May 29, 2014 to June 21, 2014. Naunihal Singh served as the commissioner for one month from August 20 to September 21 in 2021.