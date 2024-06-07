 Ludhiana: Chahal rejoins as police commissioner - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Chahal rejoins as police commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Chahal was transferred following the orders of Election Commission of India on May 22 ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Kuldeep Singh Chahal is back as commissioner of police as the model code of conduct has ended. The department issued orders regarding his transfer on Friday. Chahal has replaced additional director general of police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore, who had the shortest span of 15 days as Ludhiana police commissioner.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal was shifted on EC orders. (HT)
Kuldeep Singh Chahal was shifted on EC orders. (HT)

Chahal was transferred following the orders of Election Commission of India on May 22 ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Chahal was not given any charge.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Earlier, RK Jaiswal had served as police commissioner of Ludhiana for 23 days, from May 29, 2014 to June 21, 2014. Naunihal Singh served as the commissioner for one month from August 20 to September 21 in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Chahal rejoins as police commissioner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On