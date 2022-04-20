Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years

Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. It for the second time that it is being dissolved.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. Inspector Satwant Singh, who was posted at police lines, has been given the charge of anti-narcotic cell. Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon and sub-inspector Tamanna Devi, who were deputed at police lines, have been also transferred to anti-narcotic wing.

CIA staff 3 was formed on January 3, 2020, with a motive to deter incidents such as snatchings and vehicle-lifting. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.