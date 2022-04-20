Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. It for the second time that it is being dissolved.
Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. Inspector Satwant Singh, who was posted at police lines, has been given the charge of anti-narcotic cell. Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon and sub-inspector Tamanna Devi, who were deputed at police lines, have been also transferred to anti-narcotic wing.
CIA staff 3 was formed on January 3, 2020, with a motive to deter incidents such as snatchings and vehicle-lifting. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.
Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
In a letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.
Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening. Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk.
Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store
Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also.
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
