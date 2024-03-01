Ludhiana: Citing indiscipline, Ashu leaves Cong meeting mid-way, stuns ‘amigo’ Bittu

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu left the meeting of Congress workers in a hotel here over indiscipline among party leaders after his “close friend” member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu and others started posting pictures and videos of the meet on social networking sites. While leaving the venue, he said that party leaders practice all trades except discipline, which is a core characteristic for a politician. (HT File Photo)

While leaving the venue, he said that party leaders practice all trades except discipline, which is a core characteristic for a politician.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stunned over Ashu’s action, Bittu tried to cover the situation stating that “Congress is like a family and every family has such issues, but we are united.”

Meanwhile, Bittu and other party leaders announced that he along with party leadership would give their arrest on March 5 before the office of commissioner of police in protest against the “false and politically motivated” FIR against him and senior leaders, including Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sanjay Talwar.

“Nothing can deter us from taking up the cause of public. We will go to the mini secretariat and give mass arrest on March 5, but we will not stop from locking the government offices because they are not working for public. Instead they are just minting money and harassing common man,” Bittu said.

Targeting the top leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bittu stated that the Punjab government is working on the directions of the political masters in Delhi.

Bittu reiterated that if administration is so serious, why no FIR is registered against the local MLAs who reopened the buildings sealed for serious violations. It is just suppressing the voice of common people by way of registration of FIRs.

The Division number 1 police had booked Bittu and 60 others on February 28 for putting a lock on the main gate of the municipal corporation head office near the clock tower on February 27. After being booked, Bittu had taken up the matter on micro blogging site ‘X’ stating, “Punjab government is not strong enough to take action on Haryana Police for shooting and killing our farmers, but registered an FIR against me and my colleagues for protesting against the government the very next day.”