Ludhiana: City gears up to host athletics meet on Dec 28-29

The District Athletics Association will conduct the 96th Open Athletics Meet, set to take place on December 28 and 29 at the Guru Nanak Stadium here. The event will feature a series of competitions for athletes across multiple age categories, ranging from Under-12 to Under-23, for both boys and girls. The meet is set to take place on December 28-29 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The girls’ events will be held on December 28, followed by the boys’ events on December 29. In addition to the age-group categories, open events for both men and women will also be conducted during the two-day meet.

This competition will serve as a selection platform for the upcoming National Inter-District Meet, offering athletes an opportunity to secure a place in the national-level event. Furthermore, the meet will help identify top talent for the Open State Tournament scheduled for next year.

Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the District and Punjab Athletics Associations, emphasised the importance of the meet in providing a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talent.

Prem Singh, general secretary of the association, added that all participants must bring their birth certificate and Aadhaar card for verification, ensuring their eligibility to compete in the events.

Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman of the association, has issued clear instructions to participants to report at the venue by 8.30am on their respective event days. “We urge athletes to arrive on time and be prepared for a full day of competitive athletics,” said Sangowal.