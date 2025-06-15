Ludhiana: City lad Aditya bags AIR 54 in NEET UG

Aditya Gupta, 18, secured All India Rank 54 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 exam, whose results were announced on Saturday. The exam, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4, took place at 13 centres within the district, with 4,341 of the 4,490 registered candidates appearing. Aditya Gupta (HT Photo)

A student of Sacred Heart Convent International School, Sarabha Nagar, Aditya scored 655 out of 720 marks. With dreams of becoming a cardiologist, he now aspires to pursue his medical education at AIIMS in Delhi. Coming from a family deeply rooted in the medical field, Aditya’s father, Dr Sanchit Gupta, is an anaesthetist, and his mother, Dr Reenu Gupta, is a gynaecologist. “Since I have so many doctors in my family including my grandparents, I always saw the medical profession closely and never thought of becoming anything else,” he said.

Aditya shared that he followed a strict and consistent study plan. Along with coaching classes, he spent nearly six hours daily on self-study, which increased to nine hours a day in the final month before the exam. “Planning and regular revision helped me avoid panic,” he said.

He is also a state-level table tennis player, athlete and a guitar enthusiast.

Aditya, who also scored 94% in Class 12, stressed the importance of NCERT books, previous year papers, and limited but effective resources. “Solving JEE previous years’ questions helped me a lot,” he shared.

Other city achievers include Armaan Bery with AIR 77, Dhruv (AIR 326), Poushika (AIR 618), Aadhya (AIR 1105), among others.