Ludhiana: Civic body earns ₹123-cr property tax till Sept 30

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has recovered over ₹123.39 crore as property tax till September 30 this year. According to the MC officials, this recovery is said to be the highest recovery for the financial year of 2025-26. These funds are utilised for providing basic amenities to local residents. (HT File)

In the financial year of 2024-25, the civic body had recovered ₹112.94 crore as property tax till September 30, 2024.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appreciated the staff of all four zones of the civic body for this record breaking recovery.

MC officials said that under the leadership of the mayor and MC commissioner, a number of initiatives were taken to expedite the recovery of property tax including sending bulk messages to the residents and organising camps to facilitate them in submitting their dues on time.

Further, the concerned officials of the property tax wing have been directed to continue working hard for the recovery of remaining dues from the residents.

The officials stated that these funds are utilised for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works in the city. The civic body officials stated that the residents will not get any rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year, but they can still submit property tax returns without any penalty till December 31, 2025.