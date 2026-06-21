Ludhiana: Civic body extends waste project tender for seventh time

The municipal corporation has extended the tender for its ambitious ₹1,408-crore integrated solid waste management project for the seventh time after failing to attract any bidders, delaying a crucial initiative aimed at overhauling the city’s waste collection, transportation and processing system. LThe project includes door-to-door collection of segregated municipal solid waste from waste generators, transportation of waste to secondary compactor transfer stations and processing and disposal at designated facilities. (HT Photo)

The request for proposal (RFP) for the project, titled ‘Development of Integrated Solid Waste Management (Collection, Transportation, Processing & Disposal) for MC Ludhiana through Public Private Partnership’, was floated on March 21 and was initially scheduled to close on April 7. After multiple extensions, the latest deadline has now been pushed to June 23.

The project includes door-to-door collection of segregated municipal solid waste from waste generators, transportation of waste to secondary compactor transfer stations and processing and disposal at designated facilities.

Superintending engineer, buildings and roads branch, Sham Lal Gupta, confirmed that the tender had received no response and the bidding window had been extended. “The bidding window will close on Tuesday,” he said.

The MC had earlier issued clarifications on queries raised by stakeholders in an attempt to encourage participation. The civic body had assured bidders that 35 acres of litigation-free land would be handed over for the project and arrangements would be made for additional land, if required. It had also assured that the required number of secondary compactor transfer stations would be provided.

However, the clarifications have failed to draw interest from potential investors.

A senior MC official said the corporation had been floating tenders for the project for over a year with revised proposals, but had not succeeded in attracting bidders.

The official said the project’s high cost and long-term commitment could be among the factors making contractors hesitant.

Sources in the civic body also indicated that uncertainty over the continuation of the project after a possible change in government was adding to investors’ concerns.

The project is considered crucial for Ludhiana’s waste management system, which is currently struggling with a major gap between waste generation and processing capacity. The city generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, while the solid waste management plant at Jamalpur can process only about 300 metric tonnes daily.

The shortage in processing capacity has resulted in the accumulation of large garbage mounds, which continue to grow due to the daily influx of unprocessed waste.

MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the civic body would continue waiting for bids but would explore alternatives if no response was received.

“We will wait for bids as long as we are asked to. But even if we don’t get any bids, we will change our strategy. It is our job to ensure cleanliness in the city. We will do it anyway,” he said.