Ludhiana civil hospital: Help desk at emergency ward often unmanned, allege patients

The patients at the civil hospital have to face difficulties as the help desk at the emergency ward is mostly unmanned, they alleged. The desk caters to over 100 patients every day and a visually impaired Group D employee is assigned to it. Denying allegations, SMO Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu said an employee is at the desk at all times. (Manish/HT)

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu refuted all allegations and said that there is an employee present at the desk at all times.

Many patients alleged they could not find anyone to help them with directions.

Kari Ram, a 45-year-old labourer, who had come for an anti-rabies vaccine, alleged that he could not find anyone to approach.

“I went to the main counter. They made me a card and asked me to go to emergency. I have been here for around one hour but can’t find out where to go,” he said.

Pankaj, who was waiting with his ailing wife outside the ward, said “She has been diagnosed with cancer and we have to go to PGI (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research), Chandigarh. We need a referral from here first,” he said. He added that he faces difficulties in finding out where to go.

Authorities say that Sohan Singh, the employee at the desk, is helped by nursing students to cater to the patient load. The main task at the desk is to direct patients on where to go.

Many patients who come to the hospital are from the underprivileged sections of society and often need guidance. With no one to guide them about which doctor to go to, they keep waiting outside the ward. They are sometimes even in the wrong department, said a hospital employee, requesting anonymity.

Dr Sandhu added that Sohan has been employed at the desk for a “long time.”