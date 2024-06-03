 Ludhiana civil hospital: Help desk at emergency ward often unmanned, allege patients - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana civil hospital: Help desk at emergency ward often unmanned, allege patients

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 03, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu refuted all allegations and said that there is an employee present at the desk at all times

The patients at the civil hospital have to face difficulties as the help desk at the emergency ward is mostly unmanned, they alleged. The desk caters to over 100 patients every day and a visually impaired Group D employee is assigned to it.

Denying allegations, SMO Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu said an employee is at the desk at all times. (Manish/HT)
Denying allegations, SMO Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu said an employee is at the desk at all times. (Manish/HT)

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu refuted all allegations and said that there is an employee present at the desk at all times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Many patients alleged they could not find anyone to help them with directions.

Kari Ram, a 45-year-old labourer, who had come for an anti-rabies vaccine, alleged that he could not find anyone to approach.

“I went to the main counter. They made me a card and asked me to go to emergency. I have been here for around one hour but can’t find out where to go,” he said.

Pankaj, who was waiting with his ailing wife outside the ward, said “She has been diagnosed with cancer and we have to go to PGI (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research), Chandigarh. We need a referral from here first,” he said. He added that he faces difficulties in finding out where to go.

Authorities say that Sohan Singh, the employee at the desk, is helped by nursing students to cater to the patient load. The main task at the desk is to direct patients on where to go.

Many patients who come to the hospital are from the underprivileged sections of society and often need guidance. With no one to guide them about which doctor to go to, they keep waiting outside the ward. They are sometimes even in the wrong department, said a hospital employee, requesting anonymity.

Dr Sandhu added that Sohan has been employed at the desk for a “long time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana civil hospital: Help desk at emergency ward often unmanned, allege patients
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //