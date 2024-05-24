Ludhiana civil surgeon seeks record from private clinic over ‘high’ c-section rate

The civil surgeon has sought a record from a clinic being run by an ayurveda doctor in Payal block after he found that a caesarian was allegedly being done in over 80% of pregnancy cases. According to Dr Anupriya, a gynaecologist at the mother and child hospital, the c-section rate is usually around 40%. (HT File)

On May 18, the local health authorities visited Bharvi clinic in Bilaspur and found that C-sections were being done in 82.5% of cases.

“I went to the block for a meeting when I found out about this. This is a very high percentage,” Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, and added that he had directed the hospital authorities to submit the record by Monday.

According to Dr Anupriya, a gynaecologist at the mother and child hospital, the c-section rate is usually around 40%.

Aulakh also noted that the clinic did not employ a gynaecologist. “Without a gynaecologist, it was not possible to determine if the patient needed a c-section or not,” he said.

“The doctor running the clinic only has a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the hospital’s owner’s phone remained switched off.