Ludhiana civil surgeon urges residents to get inoculated
After receiving a lukewarm response for getting booster dose, civic surgeon Dr SP Singh has asked residents to come forward and take the shot.
As per the data available, out of the 12,98,326 fully vaccinated population aged between 18 to 44 years, only 93 have got their precaution dose so far.
While out of the 5,36,808 fully inoculated population aged between 45 to 59 years, as many as 1,157 have received their booster dose.
Similarly, of the 3,08,148 fully vaccinated people aged 60 and above, 27,614 have received their precaution dose.
As per communique issued on Monday, Covid vaccination drive is going on across the district under the supervision of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
He further said, “The number of Covid patients have been increasing in the last few days in some districts across the country and in Punjab, which is a matter of concern, so those who have not been vaccinated must get their dose and those who have not yet taken their second dose must also do so.”
He said to avoid the possible fourth wave, one must get themselves vaccinated, adding that the state has recently issued instructions to wear masks and maintain social distance in crowded places.
He appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of virus.
In the meantime, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in district on Monday taking the total count to 1,09,870, out of which 1,07,560 have successfully defeated the virus. The virus has so far claimed 2,280 lives in the district.
-
Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials.
-
Punjab not safe under AAP’s regime: MP Bittu
Lambasting the state government over the recent violence in Patiala, member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu said the state is not safe under the current rule of Aam Aadmi Party and the government needs to maintain law and order in the border state.
-
Punjab Congress chief Warring to cadre: Be battle-ready
A delegation of the Punjab Congress will meet governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Tuesday in connection with the clashes in Patiala and other issues. The delegation led by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring will include senior party leaders and is scheduled to meet the governor at 4pm, a party office-bearer said.
-
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics