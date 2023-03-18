Ludhiana: Class 11 entrance test under SOE postponed, registration date extended

The Punjab education department for the second time extended the last date to register for the entrance exams of Class 11 under the School of Eminence (SOE) scheme. With this, the examination date has also been postponed. The Punjab education department for the second time extended the last date to register for the entrance exams of Class 11 under the School of Eminence (SOE) scheme. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration date for entrance exam of Class 11 now has been extended till April 4, while the registration for Class 9 ended on March 15. The exam for Class 9 will be conducted on March 26.

The state council of educational research and training (SCERT) Punjab in its letter to district education officers said the dates for the exam for Class 11 will be announced later.

The last date which was March 10 earlier had been extended to March 15.

Till March 7 only 2,840 students had registered for admissions, after which the schools were asked to boost the registrations.

According to official numbers over 8,000 students, including 5,247 in Class 9 and 3,638 in Class 12 had registered for the test in the district. An education department official said as the date for Class 11 has been extended further registrations will increase.

In these classes, 75 percent of seats have been reserved for government school students while 25 percent of students will be selected from the other schools.

The selected schools under SOE are GGSSS Shaheed-E_Azam Sukhdev Thapar, GMSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Sahnewal, GGSSS Khanna, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Gill, GSSS Samrala, GMSSS Model Town, GSSS Baddowal Cantt, GSSS division number three, GSSS Jawahar Nagar, GSSS Indrapuri, GSSS Dadhahur and GSSS Sekhewal.

Government school teachers gathered under the democratic teacher’s front criticised the government for creating a hierarchy among the government schools instead of creating infrastructure at all the schools and providing quality education.

District president of the Union, Daljit Samrala stated that over 5,227 students studying in classes 6 to 8 will be shifted to other schools as these classes will be discontinued under the School of Eminence scheme.

Further giving details, he added that high schools are already facing an acute crunch of teachers.

Selected government schools that have students of Class 6 to 12 will focus on providing a better educational atmosphere to the students of Class 9 to 12, the rest of the classes will be discontinued gradually, one class per year.