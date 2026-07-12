Ludhiana: Class 6 admissions open at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Ludhiana Eligible students from Ludhiana district can apply online till July 31. (HT FILE)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online applications for admission to Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Dhanansu, for the 2027-28 academic session.

Eligible students from Ludhiana district can apply online till July 31.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Ludhiana district and studying in Class 5 during the 2026-27 academic session in a government or recognised school in the district. They should also have completed the full academic sessions of Classes 3, 4 and 5 in recognised schools.

Candidates must have been born between May 1, 2015, and July 31, 2017, as per the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Applications can be submitted online through the official NVS portal at https://navodaya.gov.in by July 31. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.