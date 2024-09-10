Ludhiana: Close shave for NGO chief, kin as two assailants open fire at them in Jagraon

The president of an NGO Ekta Welfare Trust along with his father and brother had a narrow escape after two bike-borne assailants opened fire targeting them near Dholan village in Jagraon on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. After the assailants fled towards Raikot, Ludhiana, the victims informed the police. (HT Photo)

The assailants intercepted their way before opening fire with intention to kill them. The trio escaped unhurt after the bullets hit the bonnet and radiator. After the assailants fled towards Raikot, the victims informed the police.

The Sadar Jagraon police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The police on Monday lodged an FIR against two unidentified assailants. According to Jaswinder Singh of Village Roomi, president of Ekta Welfare Trust, he received threatening e-mails for the past few days.

Jaswinder added that the trust distributes langar, milk, food to patients in various hospitals located in Ludhiana, Moga, and Jagraon. They also distribute clothes and books to needy students. Three vehicles from the organisation visit hospitals in different cities every day. His brother, Arshdeep Singh, takes one vehicle to hospitals in Moga, another vehicle is driven by Amarjit Singh to hospitals in Jagraon, and he himself takes the third vehicle to Ludhiana hospitals to distribute langar.

He stated that on Sunday late he was returning home after distributing langar when his vehicle broke down. He called his brother for assistance. His brother Arshdeep Singh and father Jugraj Singh came to pick him up. After leaving the vehicle with a mechanic, the trio headed back to their village Rumi in a Bolero vehicle. However, around 11 pm, when they reached near village Dholan, two men on a bike attacked their car with a baseball bat, shattering the windows.

He alleged that the assailants then stopped their bike ahead of the car and fired gunshots at the vehicle.

ASI Sukhmandar Singh, in-charge Police post Chowkimann, stated that the police are conducting an investigation into the case, including scanning CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby roads. They are also analysing the IP address of the Gmail account from which earlier threats had been sent to Jaswinder.

A case under sections 109, 3 (5) of the BNS, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against two unidentified assailants.