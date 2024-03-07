Ludhiana: Closed lane, illegally parked vehicles leads to jams at Southern Bypass

The ongoing re-carpeting work on the Southern Bypass has led to the closure of one lane, causing inconvenience to commuters due to illegally parked commercial vehicles, resulting in severe traffic congestion and prolonged jams. Locals say that despite numerous complaints, the traffic police have failed to control the traffic flow in the area. (HT File Photo/ For reference)

Locals say that despite numerous complaints, the traffic police have failed to control the traffic flow in the area.

According to commuters, commercial vehicles, including trucks, park their vehicles on the Southern Bypass near to the bridge (Verka Milk Plant) with the motive to get the one side entry opened by the officials of PWD around 6 pm, due to which there is traffic congestion on the highway which is also connected with the Sarbha Nagar and BRS Nagar area.

The closure of one lane on the Southern Bypass due to re-carpeting work has disrupted normal traffic patterns, leading to significant inconvenience for travelers. In addition to the lane closure, the presence of illegally parked commercial vehicles further compounds the problem, resulting in chaotic traffic conditions and lengthy delays during peak hours.

The Southern Bypass, a vital route for commuters, has become a hotspot for traffic chaos and jams due to the combination of lane closures and illegally parked vehicles. Motorists are forced to navigate through congested roads, leading to delays and frustration during their daily commute.

Gurpreet Singh, a commuter, said, “I have to cross the Southern Bypass regularly to go to office but during evening hours around 5 pm, due to the traffic chaos, I have to wait around 30 to 35 minutes every day due to the trucks stationed on the road before the starting of Southern Bypass. I have requested the traffic police regarding this problem but it has not been solved despite complaining.”

ACP Charanjiv Lamba said, “I will direct the concerned officials to take strict action against the stationed commercial vehicles so that people do not suffer.”