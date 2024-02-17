Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Baglamukhi Dham

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday paid obeisance at Baglamukhi Dham at Pakhowal road and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann praying for peace, progress and prosperity of people at Baglamukhi Dham in Pakhowal, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister said that he had sought blessings to serve the state more zealously and diligently. He offered prayers and sought blessings of the almighty to give enormous strength to him for serving the people of the state with all humility and dedication. Mann offered prayers to seek blessings to serve the people of the state regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion to create a harmonious society.

The chief minister said that the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain their top priority. Mann said that it was a gratifying experience for him to visit this holy shrine, which is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world.

The CM said he had come to this shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, for which his government is fully committed. He said by the God’s grace he is leaving no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of people and top priority is being accorded by the government to implement pro-people and development-oriented policies. He said that communal harmony, brotherhood and peace will be maintained by all means.