Ludhiana: CM window gets 23 complaints in first 8 days

In the first eight days after it was established, the chief minister’s (CM) window at the deputy commissioner’s office has received 23 complaints, officials aware of the developments said. Of these, seven complaints have been resolved. (Manish/HT)

Of these, seven have been resolved and the remaining complaints have been forwarded to the relevant departments for action, they added.

The complaints range across various issues, including family disputes, dangerous dangling wires and poor functioning of tehsil offices. According to information from the district administration, three complaints were registered on the first day, all of which were related to family and property disputes.

Several complaints have been filed regarding property disputes and alleged inefficiencies at the patwari and tehsil offices. Baljinder Singh, a local, has filed a complaint against a patwari for allegedly amending government records of his land in Jainpur. Singh has requested chief minister Bhagwant Mann to look into the matter to prevent any “mafia” from taking over his property.

A resident from Sham Nagar has filed a complaint against a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee, alleging that he collected fees in the department’s name without proper authorisation. Another local has moved CM Window against an executive engineer from the mandi board, accusing him of not awarding a tender due to “personal interests”.

At the CM window, three computer operators have been assigned to register the complaints, with one supervisor assisting the public in filing their grievances in any form.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “Anyone who wants to raise any grievance or suggestion with headquarters at Chandigarh or with the CM can come through this window at the district level. They will also get a response. These are monitored by way of a portal and dashboard.”