Ludhiana: College student assaulted by snatcher, aides

A 22-year-old man was brutally assaulted with baseball bats after he chased down a mobile snatcher to retrieve his phone. The attack left the victim with a fractured arm. The incident occurred on January 26, but an FIR was registered on Sunday after police received the victim’s medical reports. The incident occurred on January 26 but the case was registered after police received the victim’s medical reports on Sunday. (HT File)

The Moti Nagar police have booked Kamata Singh, his son Rahul, residents of Muslim Colony, and their unidentified aides. The case was registered on the complaint of Hemant Kumar, 22, a college student from Sherpur Khurd.

According to Hemant, he had gone to Muslim Colony to meet his friend Jatin Kumar on January 26. While they were talking in the street, a biker suddenly snatched his mobile phone and sped away. Hemant and his friend immediately gave chase and followed the accused to his house.

“As we reached his house, I asked him to return my phone, but he demanded ₹2,000 for it. When I refused, an argument broke out. Suddenly, accused Rahul, his father and their aides attacked us. They thrashed us mercilessly and I was struck with a baseball bat, which fractured my arm. My friend managed to rush me to a hospital where I remained admitted for a few days. After that, I lodged a complaint with the police,” said Hemant.

ASI Darshan Singh, the investigating officer from the Moti Nagar police station, said the police initially received the complaint but were awaiting medical reports to add relevant charges in the FIR. “Once the reports confirmed the severity of the injuries, we immediately registered the case. The accused are currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” he said.

A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restrain), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.