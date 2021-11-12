Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana college teachers hold candle march demanding implementation of 7th pay scale
Over 50 teachers from various private and the government colleges in the district held a candle march from Punjabi Bhawan to Bharat Nagar Chowk on Thursday to protest against the delay in the implementation of the 7th pay commission and de-linking from UGC pay scales
Teachers from government and private colleges during the candle march at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The protestors raised anti-government slogans and demanded immediate action on their demands.

The protesters said that the 7th pay commission has been implemented in the entire country except in Punjab.

Moreover, a delegation of the teachers had also met education minister Pargat Singh and education secretary Krishan Kumar.

They said that the minister had agreed to take up their demands, but nothing conclusive has come of it so far.

“The apathetic attitude of the government and the higher education department for so many years is the reason behind the decline in the level of education,” said Harmeet Kaur, professor at SCD College. The protesting teachers warned the government of intensifying their protest if their demands are not met soon.

Friday, November 12, 2021
