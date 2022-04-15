Ludhiana | Common man feels the squeeze as lemon prices shoot up
Already feeling the heat due to skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential commodities, the common man is further feeling the squeeze due to the acute shortage of the humble summer refresher lemon.
A kilogram of lemon is being sold in wholesale markets of Ludhiana for ₹130 while retail vendors are charging anywhere between ₹170 to ₹190 per kg. Street vendors are charging a whopping ₹200 per kg.
The sudden spike in demand has left the arhtiyas worried. With a single lemon being sold for ₹10- ₹15 in the market, wholesale traders are growing increasingly worried about the security of these prized commodities.
Ajay Malik of Malik Trading Company revealed how three days ago, thieves struck at a vegetable mandi near Jalandhar Bypass and took away a box bearing a lemon sticker. The box, however, contained garlic. “We have deployed a worker to keep a watch on our lemon stocks, especially at night,” said Malik.
Another commission agent, Shubham Bhatia of Bhatia vegetable company said, “Earlier, we used to keep lemon boxes in the open, not anymore. I had ordered around 100 boxes, which cost me over ₹1.30 lakh. When the stock arrived at my godown, I deployed an employee specially to guard the lemons.”
As per market experts, the rates of lemon are expected to remain high till the next month when the new crop begins to arrive.
Deepak Sharma, a former market secretary, who is now working as a commission agent, said many factors have led to the sudden hike in lemon rates. “First, the arrival of lemon has dropped by 50% and the sudden temperature rise has increased its demand. The fuel price hike has added to the transport cost which has further jacked up the price. Due to shortage some arhtiyas and private firms are hoarding lemon,” he added.
Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. “I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added. Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village
A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and Sadhu's son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar's Sultanpur village. The deceased was Sadhu Ram. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields. “Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a 'missing complaint' of local MP Brijendra Singh. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.
Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana's NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections. As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.
Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra data is the topmost priority of the state government. Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.
