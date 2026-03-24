Ludhiana: Commuters at risk as two sinkholes resurface in Model Town

Two sinkholes have appeared at Mint Gumri Chowk in Model Town here reportedly due to an underground pipe leakage. The two sinkholes near Mint Ghumari Chowk in Model Mown in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Residents said the issue has occurred multiple times in the past, raising concerns about road safety and the need for a permanent repair.

Local social worker Arvind Sharma said the problem has occurred multiple times in the past. “The road has caved in at least three to four times earlier. The leakage in an underground pipeline is gradually eroding the soil beneath, but the O&M cell of the civic body has failed to provide a permanent solution,” he said.

Despite complaints, civic officials reportedly visited the site briefly without taking any concrete action.

In the absence of immediate intervention, residents themselves installed temporary barricades around the affected area to prevent mishaps. The road at Mint Gumri Chowk is one of the busiest in Model Town, used heavily by commuters heading to schools, a gurdwara, and nearby hospitals.

Residents warned that the growing size of the sinkholes poses a constant threat, particularly during peak hours, and called the delay in repair work a serious lapse by the Municipal Corporation.

Superintending engineer Ekjot Singh said he was unaware of the issue. “It is possible that the complaint was received by the concerned SD or JE. I will get the matter checked and ensure that necessary action is taken at the earliest,” he said.