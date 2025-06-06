Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Ludhiana: Computer teachers demand pay benefits

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Thousands of computer teachers from across the state gathered outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday to protest the government’s continued delay in implementing the sixth pay commission, merger into the education department, and application of Punjab Civil Services rules.

Teachers said every time agreements are reached at the table, they are later blocked under bureaucratic pressure. (HT photo for representation)

The protest was organised under the banner of the Computer Teachers Sangharsh Committee, followed by a massive march to the office of Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana West candidate for bypoll, Sanjeev Arora, where the protesters raised slogans against the government.

Leaders of the committee, including state leader Jonny Singla, Ranjit Singh, Nardeep Sharma, Bavleen Kaur, and others, said that despite a meeting with education and finance department officials on February 3 where a consensus was reached, the agreed decisions have not been implemented even after three months. They highlighted that the Punjab and Haryana high court has already ruled in favour of recognising them as government employees entitled to all service benefits, but the departments are now backtracking.

They further stated that the families of 107 computer teachers who passed away during service are still awaiting any form of government relief. Teachers said every time agreements are reached at the table, they are later blocked under bureaucratic pressure.

Calling the government’s behaviour “step motherly”, the protesting teachers stressed that their demands are not new but are based on rightful entitlements. “We are seeking the same pay and service conditions as regular employees, along with regularisation in the Education Department,” said Singla.

He also shared that during a meeting on Thursday, MP Sanjeev Arora assured them he would arrange a discussion with the finance minister. MP Arora said, “I am trying to fix the meeting for Friday morning.”

However, the teachers warned that if their demands are not met before the Ludhiana bypoll, they will launch a public awareness campaign exposing the government’s betrayal at every doorstep in Ludhiana West.

