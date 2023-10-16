Ludhiana: Concrete mixer truck plunges into Sidhwan Canal, 3 hurt

In a freak mishap, a concrete mixer truck plunged into the Sidhwan Canal after hitting a truck at Gill road near Canal Bridge on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A heavy duty crane pulling out the concrete mixer truck from the Sidhwan Canal after hitting a truck on Gill Road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Drivers of both the trucks and an assistant were injured in the mishap.

The driver of the cement mixer truck, along with his assistant, was trapped in the water after the vehicle fell into the canal. The passersby present there came to their aid and rescued them from the water.

The eyewitnesses informed the police and rushed the injured to the hospital. Even after several hours since the accident took place, the authorities failed to remove both the truck and the concrete mixer truck from their respective positions leading to significant traffic congestion on Gill Road. Commuters traveling from Gill Chowk and the nearby village of Gill were trapped in the jam, despite the presence of traffic cops at the scene.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge of the Marado Police Post, said that the incident occurred around 1am on Monday. He said that the concrete mixer truck and the other truck were traveling in opposite directions when the collision happened on the bridge. It is suspected that both the vehicles were traveling at high speed, leading to the accident. The impact caused the truck to crash into the concrete railing, while the concrete mixer truck broke through the railing and plunged into the canal.

The ASI further stated that the injured individuals have been taken to the hospital, but their statements have not yet been recorded.

