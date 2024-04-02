Ludhiana: Cong needs to introspect why leaders deserting party, says Bittu

Three-time member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had spent most of his political career in the Congress before recently jumping ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday said the party needs to introspect why its facing widespread desertions. Three-time MP Ravneet Bittu paid obeisance at the Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge before carrying out a road show to reach the BJP office on Tuesday. (Gurmeet Singh/HT)

Bittu said he was hurt over the party’s stand on Ram Mandir consecration.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Having been declared as the BJP’s candidate from Ludhiana, he paid obeisance at the Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge before initiating a 5-km long road show to reach the party office on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the leader said, “The party is being deserted by the best of its leaders and workers need to introspect why this is happening.”

“The Congress leadership is confused, chaos and contradictions prevail all over and they do not know what to do in the present scenario. The ‘top guns’ of the party are making the rounds of Delhi for the tickets for Lok Sabha election,” he said, adding that the other parties have failed to find a candidate from Ludhiana.

In response to leader of Opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa’s comments on him losing the seat by over 2 lakh votes, Bittu challenged Bajwa to contest from Ludhiana against him.

He also added that Punjab has been facing threat perception from anti-national elements, within and outside the state.

“We have lost so many lives fighting against these forces. Only the BJP can take the nationalist agenda forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Besides, Bittu said his grandfather Beant Singh also sacrificed his life for the peace of Punjab fighting against terrorism, adding, “Now, the terrorism has taken new shape, from radical preacher Amritpal Singh to gangs of extortion which are now operating in the state.”

Among the prominent BJP leaders present at the occasion included party state general secretary Anil Sarin, vice-president Jatinder Mittal, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Devi, former state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, spokesperson Amit Gosai, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former district president Pushpendra Singal and Rajeev Katna.