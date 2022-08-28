Ludhiana: Congress workers camping in Ashu’s support removed
Police on Saturday finally managed to remove Congress workers from the zila parishad building, opposite the vigilance bureau office, where they had been camping in support of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu; the former legislator is currently in vigilance custody for his alleged involvement in the ₹2000-crore food grains transportation tenders scam
High drama was witnessed earlier in the day as police attempted to remove the workers from the site, citing imposition of Sector 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure in the city, which bans assembly of five or more people. But, the workers resisted, and stated that they are not protesting, but have only gathered there with the zila parishad chairman’s permission.
Police reached the site after dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who had filed the complaint with VB officials against Ashu in the alleged scam, and other former cops, filed a complaint with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma against Congress workers. Sekhon stated that the workers are disobeying provisions under Sector 144.
He added that police have not yet lodged an FIR against member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu for obstructing vigilance officers from carrying out their duty when they had gone to arrest Ashu earlier this week. The MP had also addressed vigilance officials as “thieves” and the entire argument has been captured on CCTV cameras.
Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that the police commissioner has already marked a probe in the matter and they will surely take necessary action.
Punjab Congress president Raja Warring said they are not staging a protest or blocking any road and had gathered at the zila parishad office only to support Ashu. He alleged that the vigilance bureau officials are sending Sekhon and other people to defame Congress, as they have not found any evidence implicating Ashu.
Congress hampering our investigations: Vigilance tells court
During the hearing of the case in court, where Ashu had been produced, vigilance officials told the court of duty magistrate Arti Sharma that the Congress workers are creating hurdles in their investigation as no complainant or witnesses are being able to reach their office fearing them. “Even on Thursday, the Congress workers stopped Sekhon when he came to meet us,” a VB official told the court.
The court remanded Ashu to two more days in VB custody.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
