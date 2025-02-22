Ludhiana: Construction equipment stationed on road, ‘traffic jam at southern bypass common sight’

Commuters using the southern bypass near Lohara Bridge continue to face traffic congestion as construction vehicles and machinery used for bridge construction work have not been removed by the municipal corporation (MC). Construction equipment near Lohara bridge in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents say the construction work has been stalled for a few days so the machines should be removed from the site. “The machines can be brought back once the work resumes,” said a commuter.

The stretch between Ishar Nagar Bridge and Lohara Bridge on southern bypass has been closed for a few weeks due to the ongoing construction work on Lohara Bridge and piling work on southern bypass.

MC officials have completed the work on one side of the bridge. Officials said the closure is essential to ensure smooth completion of construction. Traffic diversions are in place so congestion on alternative routes is a common sight. Closed on February 10, the stretch will open on March 10, according to officials.

Despite the completion of the construction, the parked vehicles and equipment remain on the bridge, causing major inconvenience to motorists. Heavy traffic jams have become a daily struggle for those using this route, especially during peak hours, say residents.

Local residents and commuters say the delay in clearing the site reflects poor planning and negligence on the part of the civic body. A regular commuter, Deepansh, said, “The construction work is over, but these vehicles are still blocking the road. It slows down traffic and creates unnecessary jams.”

Sanjay Kanwar, MC superintending engineer, said, the work was not stalled. “The has been going on. The machines were stationed when the work started a few weeks ago,” he said, adding that the same would be removed once the work ends.