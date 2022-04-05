Ludhiana | Consumer forum asks insurance firm to reimburse claim
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised an insurance company for not reimbursing a claim of ₹1.36 lakh to the complainant citing delay in filing the claim by the former.
Nazar Singh,62, of Gobind Nagar, submitted his complainant against Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, New Delhi, through its manager(OP1), Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, manager (OP2), MD India Insurance TPA Private Limited, Maxpro Info, SAS Nagar, Punjab, director/Manager (OP3) and the director, Government of Punjab, department of health and family welfare (health branch), Chandigarh (OP4).
The complaint
Complainant Nazar Singh and his mother Ajaib Kaur were covered under the Punjab Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme (PGEPHIS).
During the currency of the policy, Kaur felt ill and was hospitalised with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Ludhiana, from December 07, 2016 to December 21, 2016. She was again admitted in Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur, from December 24, 2016 to December 29, 2016. Ajaib Kaur, however died on December 29, 2016 in the aforesaid hospital.
Total amount of ₹1, 36,180 was spent on her treatment and medicine.
Complainant lodged a claim with the OPs, but the same was repudiated by OP3, following which the complainant accused that the repudiation of the claims was illegal and arbitrary.
Singh submitting his complaint with the commission sought compensation of ₹40,000 along with the claim.
Since OP4 did not appear before the commission, he was proceeded against exparte.
The complaint was resisted by the other OPs.
The counsel for OP1 and OP2 said since the claim was submitted after 30 days from the date of discharge, the OP1 and OP2 were unable to entertain the same.
OP3 also prayed for dismissal of the complaint voicing the same contention that the beneficiary was only eligible for reimbursement, subject to submission of the claim to the TPA within 30 days from the date of discharge from the hospital.
The commission said it was not disputed that the mother of the complainant Ajaib Kaur was covered under the policy.
The commission observed, “However, in our considered view, merely on the ground of delay of 63 days in lodging the claim, the same cannot be allowed to be repudiated by invoking clause. In the instant case, the mother of the complainant did not survive and after the death of his mother, the complainant must have been busy in performing her post-death rites.”
Commission added that in the clause there is no mention that in the event of non-submission of the claim within 30 days from the date of discharge from the hospital, the claim would be rejected or repudiated.
The commission, thus, directed the OP1 and OP2 to reimburse the claim and also to pay ₹5,000 compensation.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics